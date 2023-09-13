Sufjan Stevens Shares Somber New Single “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?”

Home News Roy Lott September 13th, 2023 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Sufjan Stevens has released his latest single and music video for “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?,” from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Javelin, out October 6th on Asthmatic Kitty Records. “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” offers another heart-shattering glimpse at Javelin’s vulnerable contours. Beginning with just finger-plucked strings and Stevens’ inimitable voice, “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” reaches one of the most cathartic heights of his diverse discography.

Stevens self-produced the track and plays every instrument with additional vocals from adrienne maree brown, Hannah Cohen, and Megan Lui. “The first time I sang the song I started crying, I was so moved by the honesty of the questions. Sufjan is an impossibly brave and gifted writer,” says Brown.

The music video is directed by longtime collaborator, Stephen Halker. This piece serves as an exploration into the intricate landscapes of the human psyche, akin to an open invitation to wander through the vast emotional domains of the mind,” says Halker about the visual. “It illustrates the journey from surface-level facades to the profound yearnings, vulnerabilities, and fixations that reside within the human heart.” Check out the video below.

“Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” follows the previously released single “So You Are Tired.”