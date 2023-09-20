Sufjan Stevens Hospitalized Following Guillain Barre Syndrome Diagnosis

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 20th, 2023 - 10:52 AM

Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens has been hospitalized after revealing an announcement about his Guillain Barre Syndrome diagnosis on Instagram. According to Stereogum, Stevens has been hospitalized since last month, in August 2023, for his condition.

Stevens wrote: “Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility.” He has also addressed future interviews for the release of his forthcoming album, Javelin. The album is set to be released on the 6th of next month, October 2023.

The singer-songwriter has been in an acute rehab facility, undergoing physical therapy and training to learn how to walk again since the 8th of September of this year.

Stevens’ full announcement on his Guillain Barre Syndrome Diagnosis can be viewed here:

“Hi Friends. Quick update on my life. I’m very excited about having new music to share, but I just wanted to let you know that one of the reasons why I haven’t been able to participate in the press and promotion leading up to the release of Javelin is bc I am in the hospital. Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests—MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.—the neurologists diagnosed me with an auto immune disorder called Guillian-Barre Syndrome. Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life. On September 8, I was transferred to acute rehab, where I am now undergoing intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy, strength building etc. to get my body back in shape and to learn to walk again. It’s a slow process, but they say I will “recover,” it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work. Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful. I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet. I’m committed to getting better, I’m in good spirits, and I’m surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well! I’ll keep you posted as I progress. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. And a huge shout out to all the incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal. They are living saints. Be well, be joyful, stay sane, stay safe. I love you.” yours truly from a wheelchair XOXOXO Sufjan Stevens

Stevens has since released a single, titled “Will Anybody Ever Love Me,” last week on September 13th.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna