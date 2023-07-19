Search Warrant Issued in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Nearly 30 Years Later

Home News Roy Lott July 19th, 2023 - 8:22 PM

Photo by AV Concepts

Nearly 30 years after the devastating murder of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, a search warrant has reportedly been issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the rapper’s death. In a statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a search warrant had been served in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday as “part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” but they did not elaborate. “We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement adds.

TMZ reports that the address tied to the search warrant is owned by Paula Clemons, who is married to Keefe D, a Crips member who has been suspected of being involved in Tupac’s murder. He is the uncle of the late Orlando Anderson, who many believe to be his killer. Police raided her home in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, though officials have not said what they recovered in connection to the murder.