Roger Waters Announces New Album The Lockdown Sessions for June 2023 Release

Home News Renita Wright May 6th, 2023 - 7:24 PM

British musician and former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has new music coming this summer. The album The Lockdown Sessions was recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown and will be released on CD and Vinyl. The album includes six new versions of previously recorded tracks produced by Roger Waters and Gus Seyffert. The in-studio sessions were also filmed giving fans and music lovers the opportunity to watch Rogers perform “Mother” which Waters says reminds him “just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.” along with “Two Suns in the Sunset”, “Vera”, “The Gunner’s Dream”, “The Bravery of Being Out of Range” and “Comfortably Numb 2022”.

The videos produced and directed by Sean Evans truly set the tone for a mellow and nostalgic visual experience. Waters says he was inspired to make the album after receiving an encore every night during their “ Us + Them Tour” which ended in December 2018. He commented: “Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years… At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with Comfortably Numb… the encore was always Mother… I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs?…”

The Lockdown Sessions debuts on June 2nd under Sony Music and is currently available for pre-order.