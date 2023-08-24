Roger Waters Shares Solemn New Single “Time”

Home News James Reed August 24th, 2023 - 4:36 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Fifty years after recording the original with Pink Floyd, Roger Waters is set to release Time from his powerful new album, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux. Waters reinterpretation of Time, the album’s second single is out today with accompanying lyric video HERE

The re-imagined album, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux is set for release on October 6, 2023.

Time begins with schizophrenic lyrics that allude to nature. “The voice had been there all along Hidden in the stones in the rivers. Hidden in all the books. Hidden in plain sight”. Waters takes his time delivering these lyrics. It is revealed that “it was the voice of reason” with clocks appearing in the background. Cut to the instrumental which goes on for about 45 seconds.

There is a theme of time which appears in the song. “Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day. You fritter and waste the hours in an offhand way”. Waters describes a lost protagonist “kicking around on a piece of ground in your hometown. Waiting for someone or something to show you the way”. Endless clocks are seen spreading out as the instrumental plays for about two minutes. They all fade away into space; describing the endless universe. The clocks fade back onto the screen.

Waters sings about the sun. “You run and you run with the sun but it’s sinking. And racing around to come up behind you again. The sun is the same in a relative way but you’re older. Shorter of breath and one day closer to death”. The days are the same process, we all live the same 24 hours under the same sun. It doesn’t get better than this.

Waters sings about the contrast between day and night. “Home. Home again. I like to be here when I can. And when I come home cold and tired its good to warm my bones beside the fire”. He describes a town with a lot of land “and far away across the fields the tolling of the iron bell”. He describes what appears to be a temple and its followers. “calls the faithful to their knees to hear the softly spoken magic spells”. The song ends with its instrumental.