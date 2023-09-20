Boygenius Shares Somber New Video For “Cool About It”

Home News Roy Lott September 20th, 2023 - 4:29 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Rock trio Boygenius, (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) have released an animated video for “Cool About It,” a lead single off their critically acclaimed album the record which dropped earlier this year. The video, which is the first animated video directed by Lauren Tsai, details the relationship between a dog and a dog toy through intricate visuals and beautifully crafted animation.

Of the video’s creation, Tsai says: “Cool About It” is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained. It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is boygenius. I made animated videos on YouTube when I was 11 and I cannot imagine something I’d lose my mind over more if I could go back in time and tell myself. I will always be grateful to the band for the many ways in which their work has affected my life.”

The band will kick off their fall tour on September 25 with two nights in Boston and make stops in New Haven and Philadelphia before their Madison Square Garden debut on October 2nd and special Halloween event at Hollywood Bowl on October 31st. Support comes from MUNA, Samia, and Palehound. 100 gecs and special guest, Sloppy Jane will play at the special Halloween event.