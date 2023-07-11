Boygenius Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News James Reed July 11th, 2023 - 1:30 PM

Boygenius have added a few dates to their ongoing tour behind The Record. In October, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will headline New York’s Madison Square Garden and, on Halloween, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Muna support at the former, 100 Gecs and Sloppy Jane at the latter. Boygenius will also play shows in Boston, Massachusetts, and New Haven, Connecticut, with Palehound; and in Philadelphia with Samia. Check out the dates below.

The boys will hit Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway first on September 25, followed by performances at New Haven, Connecticut’s Westville Music Bowl and Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at The Mann. Connecticut-bred Indie-rock band Palehound will accompany the supergroup to the first two shows, whereas Samia will show out as the special guest for the Philadelphia show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show before the general public beginning Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m. PT. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

In our review of “The Album” earlier this year, Variety’s Chris Willman wrote: “It’d be an insult to these artists’ solo records to say that the whole of Boygenius is greater than the sum of its parts, but the new album feels like you could play it a hundred times and still enjoy decoding how their voices and personas diverge and recombine in ways that are distinctly separate and alchemistic at the same time. Even the presence here of a cheeky song called ‘Satanist’ won’t stop you from considering the holiness of a solid super-trinity.”

Boygenius:

07-28 Vancouver, British Columbia – PNE Amphitheater %=

07-29 George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre %=

07-30 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater %=

08-01 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

08-02 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

08-03 Salt Lake City, UT – Library Square =

08-05 Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

08-11 Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival

08-12 Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

08-13 Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hallen &

08-15 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall &

08-16 Cologne, Germany – Palladium &

08-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival

08-19 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

08-20 London, England – Gunnersbury Park &~

08-22 Halifax, England – Piece Hall ~

08-23 Halifax, England – Piece Hall ~

08-24 Kingston upon Thames, England – Banquet Records Outstore at Pryzm Kingston (6:30 p.m.)

08-24 Kingston upon Thames, England – Banquet Records Outstore at Pryzm Kingston (8:30 p.m.)

08-25 Saint-Cloud, France – Rock en Seine

08-27 Edinburgh, Scotland – Connect Festival

09-25 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall +

09-28 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl +

09-30 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann @

10-01 Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

10-02 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden &

10-31 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl $