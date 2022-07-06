Vince Neil Filmed Using Teleprompter During Mötley Crüe Show

Home News Federico Cardenas July 6th, 2022 - 7:48 PM

Vince Neil showing us his "Wild Side"

Blabbermouth has reported that the Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has been relying on teleprompters to remember the lyrics of his songs in recent shows. Footage of a recent show from the YouTuber Justin Newton allows us to see how Neil’s teleprompter is setup and what he is seeing for each song.

The recording from the song “Home Sweet Home” offers the most clear picture of Motley Crue’s teleprompter, which can be seen clearly displaying the lyrics to the classic track in white text over a black background. The show in question took place at the band’s July 5 show in St. Louis, Missouri. See footage of the show via YouTube below.

Many singers and musicians have previously been critical of vocalists that rely on teleprompters at their live shows, including Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickenson. Blabbermouth quotes Dickenson’s lambasting of Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, explaining that “The daftest one I ever saw was [JUDAS PRIEST’s] ‘Breaking The Law’. It’s on the fucking autocue. ‘Breaking the law, breaking the law/Breaking the law, breaking the law/Breaking the law, breaking the law/Breaking the law’ — guess what? — ‘breaking the law.’ It’s ludicrous.”

Dickenson previously explained to The Guarding in 2014 that he “never realized that people were using autocues. What the fuck is that all about? People pay good money and you can’t even remember the sodding words.”

Mötley Crüe’s recent show took place as part of the band’s ongoing Summer tour with Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and Poison. The tour kicked off last month in mid-June, and has dates scheduled until early September.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat