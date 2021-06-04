Vince Neil Cuts Short First Post-Lockdown Show After Losing His Voice

Home News Kaido Strange June 4th, 2021 - 10:24 AM

Vince Neil showing us his "Wild Side"

Heavy metal singer Vince Neil, famous for fronting Motley Crue had to quit during his own life performance at a festival in Iowa, as reported by Loudwire. The long-time veteran of heavy metal singing had promised fans that he was on track to get his vocals in order although performing his first show post-lockdown didn’t look too promising.

Neil was performing at the Iowa River Valley Festival 2021 with his solo band. The band performed mainly Motley Crue hits such as “Dr. Feelgood” and “Girls Girls Girls.” Fans could tell something was off during “Dr. Feelgood” when Neil’s vocals are barely audible.

The band covered The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” throughout the performance Neil is seen looking down on the floor, most likely reading the lyrics for the song. During this performance, Neil looked a little confused like he had lost his place within the song and looked at his bandmates to be reassured where he was within the song’s placement. It felt like the band didn’t rehearse the song at all and just decided to play it as a spur of the moment.

Vince Neil called it quits when the band began to play “Girls Girls Girls.” Neil came in with only just one verse before finally drawing the towel and admitting his vocals were completely shot. He apologized to fans and walked off stage leaving the rest of his band to complete the song, only singing the chorus.

Motley Crue is scheduled for a world stadium tour in 2022. Vince Neil has pledged to fans to help prepare for the tour. Along with Motley Crue, Def Leppard are also a part of this 2022 stadium tour. The tour will also feature Poison and Joan Jett.

Photo credit Aisha Humphrey.