PJ Harvey Shares Intriguing New Song & Video for “I Inside The Old I Dying”

Home News Renita Wright June 7th, 2023 - 9:56 PM

PJ Harvey has unveiled the second track titled “I Inside the Old I Dying” from her highly anticipated album, “I Inside the Old Year Dying.” Alongside the song release, a captivating animated music video directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña has also been unveiled.

Harvey describes the animated visual as “a short story about love, death, and resurrection.” Of the film’s directors Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña, PJ Harvey says, “I have long admired their unique work and its combination of animation and drawing. I love how they have created their own narrative for the song yet still harness all the emotional qualities it inhabits. I encouraged them to go with their intuition and imagination and gave them complete creative freedom which resulted in this magical film.”