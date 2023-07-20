The Chemical Brothers will release a new book about their history in October.

Home News Dita Dimone July 20th, 2023 - 2:47 AM

The Chemical Brothers have released a new album titled For That Beautiful Feeling. The album will be released on September 8 and will include “No Reason,” a new mix of “The Darkness That You Fear,” and “Live Again.” Today, the duo released the music video for their Halo Maud collaboration, “Live Again.” It was directed by the band’s longtime partners, Dom & Nic. Watch it down below.

“Working with the Chemical Brothers is a video director’s dream. “We’re really lucky to be still making films together after all these years,” Dom and Nic remarked in a press release. “The Chems keep smashing it with great songs that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the overall experience.” ‘Live Again’ is our tenth collaboration… The hazy, wonky analogue sounds and dreamlike song suggested a hallucinatory visual voyage following a character locked in a death-rebirth cycle.”

The directors said:xThe idea inspired us to use the new Arri XR virtual production stage and its cutting-edge technology in a way that had never previously been done. This is an idea that could not really have been achieved with traditional filmmaking techniques. We created virtual CGI worlds and used long, unbroken camera takes without edits, moving between those different worlds seamlessly with our hero character. Making and editing the video, we were showered with the generosity of such a strong and huge team of immensely talented companies and individuals who helped us make this film happen because they love working with the Chemical Brothers. Without their time, talents, and generosity, a film like this could never make it out of heads and onto a screen.

For That Beautiful Feeling, the follow-up to 2019’s No Geography, including a Beck collaboration called “Skipping Like a Stone.” The Chemical Brothers will publish a new book about their history in October.

For That Beautiful Feeling:

01 Intro

02 Live Again [ft. Halo Maud]

03 No Reason

04 Goodbye

05 Fountains

06 Magic Wand

07 The Weight

08 Skipping Like a Stone [ft. Beck]

09 The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)

10 Feels Like I Am Dreaming

11 For That Beautiful Feeling [ft. Halo Maud]