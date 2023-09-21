Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced To 120 Days House Arrest After Allegedly Violating Parole

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 11:55 AM

According to thefader.com, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been placed on house arrest after allegedly violating the terms of his three year probation.

Petty allegedly faces up to 120 days of home detention when he was allegedly recorded on video allegedly making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with an alleged criminal record. It is allegedly believed that the alleged individual in question is Offset.

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and his crew were out looking for Offset the other night pic.twitter.com/s7RByMEMFG — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 16, 2023

September 16 the alleged video of Petty outside a hotel in New York where Offset was believed to be staying went viral. In the clip Petty allegedly was heard saying, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, pussy.” Offset allegedly responded to the alleged threats by allegedly posting his own video in which the artist allegedly said: “I’m getting off a jet. He’s funny.”

The alleged video is allegedly in violation of Petty’s three year probation, agreed upon in July 2022, when he was sentenced to a year under home detention after allegedly failing to register in California as a sex offender. Petty was convicted for the alleged sexual assault of Jennifer Hough in 1995.