Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces Winter 2022 Dates For His Spoken Word Tour

In September, English heavy metal band Iron Maiden released Senjutsu, an erratic and mind-boggling album that earned the band’s highest chart position in the U.S. in their 40+ year career. Early in 2022, the band’s frontman Bruce Dickinson is touring North America for a spoken word tour.
According to Brooklyn Vegan, “An Evening With Bruce Dickinson” will kick off on Jan. 17 in Ft. Lauderdale and will end on March 30 in Kitchener. Dickinson will be stopping in over 40 cities throughout the tour, including the Polk Theater in Nashville, The Town Hall in New York City, the Orpheum Theatre in LA, the Paramount Theaters in Denver and Austin, and the Fillmore in Detroit and Philadelphia.
The events will be divided into two sections, described as follows:
“Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.
The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!”
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 5.
BRUCE DICKINSON: 2022 SPOKEN WORD TOUR
Jan 17 Ft Lauderdale, Parker Playhouse
Jan 18 Orlando, Plaza Live
Jan 20 Tampa, Theatre
Jan 21 Jacksonville, Florida Theatre
Jan 23 Atlanta, Tabernacle
Jan 24 Raleigh, Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
Jan 26 Nashville, Polk Theater
Jan 27 Columbus (OH), Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
Jan 29 Pittsburgh, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
Jan 30 Detroit, The Fillmore
Feb 01 Buffalo-Niagara Falls, Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
Feb 02 Albany, The Egg
Feb 04 New York City, The Town Hall
Feb 05 Boston, Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
Feb 07 Philadelphia, The Fillmore
Feb 08 Washington DC, Warner Theatre
Feb 10 Cleveland, MGM Northfield Park
Feb 11 Chicago, Vic Theatre
Feb 13 Minneapolis, Pantages Theatre
Feb 14 Milwaukee-Racine, Pabst Theater
Feb 16 Des Moines, Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
Feb 17 Oklahoma City, Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
Feb 19 Kansas City, Uptown Theater
Feb 20 Denver, Paramount Theatre
Feb 22 Dallas, Majestic Theatre
Feb 23 Houston, Stafford Centre
Feb 24 Austin, Paramount Theatre
Feb 26 Phoenix, Mesa Arts Center
Feb 28 San Diego, Balboa Theatre
Mar 01 Los Angeles, Orpheum Theatre
Mar 03 San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts
Mar 04 Portland (OR), Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Mar 06 Seattle, The Moore Theatre
Mar 12 Las Vegas, House Of Blues
Mar 14 Vancouver (New Westminster), Massey Theatre
Mar 16 Victoria, Royal Theatre
Mar 18 Edmonton, Winspear Centre
Mar 20 Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre
Mar 21 Calgary, Jack Singer Concert Hall
Mar 23 Montreal, MTELUS
Mar 26 Ottawa, Algonquin Commons Theatre
Mar 27 Quebec City, Palais Montcalm
Mar 29 Hamilton, FirstOntario Concert Hall
Mar 30 Kitchener, Centre in the Square