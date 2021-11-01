Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces Winter 2022 Dates For His Spoken Word Tour

Home News Skyler Graham November 1st, 2021 - 6:35 PM

In September, English heavy metal band Iron Maiden released Senjutsu, an erratic and mind-boggling album that earned the band’s highest chart position in the U.S. in their 40+ year career. Early in 2022, the band’s frontman Bruce Dickinson is touring North America for a spoken word tour.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “An Evening With Bruce Dickinson” will kick off on Jan. 17 in Ft. Lauderdale and will end on March 30 in Kitchener. Dickinson will be stopping in over 40 cities throughout the tour, including the Polk Theater in Nashville, The Town Hall in New York City, the Orpheum Theatre in LA, the Paramount Theaters in Denver and Austin, and the Fillmore in Detroit and Philadelphia.

The events will be divided into two sections, described as follows:

“Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.

The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 5.

BRUCE DICKINSON: 2022 SPOKEN WORD TOUR

Jan 17 Ft Lauderdale, Parker Playhouse

Jan 18 Orlando, Plaza Live

Jan 20 Tampa, Theatre

Jan 21 Jacksonville, Florida Theatre

Jan 23 Atlanta, Tabernacle

Jan 24 Raleigh, Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center

Jan 26 Nashville, Polk Theater

Jan 27 Columbus (OH), Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

Jan 29 Pittsburgh, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Jan 30 Detroit, The Fillmore

Feb 01 Buffalo-Niagara Falls, Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

Feb 02 Albany, The Egg

Feb 04 New York City, The Town Hall

Feb 05 Boston, Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center

Feb 07 Philadelphia, The Fillmore

Feb 08 Washington DC, Warner Theatre

Feb 10 Cleveland, MGM Northfield Park

Feb 11 Chicago, Vic Theatre

Feb 13 Minneapolis, Pantages Theatre

Feb 14 Milwaukee-Racine, Pabst Theater

Feb 16 Des Moines, Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

Feb 17 Oklahoma City, Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

Feb 19 Kansas City, Uptown Theater

Feb 20 Denver, Paramount Theatre

Feb 22 Dallas, Majestic Theatre

Feb 23 Houston, Stafford Centre

Feb 24 Austin, Paramount Theatre

Feb 26 Phoenix, Mesa Arts Center

Feb 28 San Diego, Balboa Theatre

Mar 01 Los Angeles, Orpheum Theatre

Mar 03 San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts

Mar 04 Portland (OR), Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Mar 06 Seattle, The Moore Theatre

Mar 12 Las Vegas, House Of Blues

Mar 14 Vancouver (New Westminster), Massey Theatre

Mar 16 Victoria, Royal Theatre

Mar 18 Edmonton, Winspear Centre

Mar 20 Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre

Mar 21 Calgary, Jack Singer Concert Hall

Mar 23 Montreal, MTELUS

Mar 26 Ottawa, Algonquin Commons Theatre

Mar 27 Quebec City, Palais Montcalm

Mar 29 Hamilton, FirstOntario Concert Hall

Mar 30 Kitchener, Centre in the Square