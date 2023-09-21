Duran Duran Share Catchy New Single “Black Moonlight”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 1:17 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Rock band Duran Duran have released the brand new single “Black Moonlight,” which is taken from their upcoming album Danse Macabre, due for release on October 27 on Tape Modern by BMG.

The second of three brand new songs featured on the Danse Macabre album,”Black Moonlight“ sees Duran Duran reunited with long-time friend and collaborator Nile Rodgers in a timeless display of dance and rock glamour.

Fueled by an instantly catchy bass line and infectious guitar hook, while Nick Rhodes’s synths sound as if cut straight from a sixties B-movie horror, the song also features former band member Andy Taylor on guitar.

Speaking about”Black Moonlight,” keyboardist Nick Rhodes reveals: “Nile Rogers is a force of nature. When we get into a room, we start playing, and magic happens. Nile always says that CHIC is his first band, and Duran Duran is his second. Thematically, I personally prefer the moon to the sun. Simon took the idea and ran with it.”

Simon Le Bon adds: “Black Moonlight is this classic Duran Duran-Nile Rodgers collaboration. When Nile started playing his guitar in the studio, he really inspired everyone with his riff, and the song just kind of wrote itself.”