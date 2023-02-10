Duran Duran Announce Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes February 10th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Duran Duran has announced a 2023 North American tour, “The Future Past Tour.” The band will be supported by Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Pre-sale begins on Monday, February 13 at 10am local time, offering DD VIP members exclusive first access. Members and those who wish to join can find more information here. Citi is the official card of the “The Future Past Tour,” meaning Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, February 13 at 2pm local time until Wednesday, February 15 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Find more information here. Any additional pre-sales will be added on Tuesday, February 14 and will end on Wednesday, February 15 at 10pm local time. Find tickets and more information here.

Duran Duran will play the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, California on Saturday, May 27 before beginning their tour on Sunday, May 28 at SAP Center in San Jose, California. The tour will see the band through cities such as New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, September 19 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

“The Future Past Tour” dates are as follows:

5/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

5/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

6/1 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

6/3 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

6/6 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

6/7 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

6/9 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

6/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

6/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

6/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

6/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

6/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL

8/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

8/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

8/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

8/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

8/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

9/1 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

9/3 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

9/6 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

9/7 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

9/9 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

9/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

9/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

9/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

9/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON