In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills Announces Fall 2023 Kiss Of Death Tour Dates

Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment announce the “Kiss Of Death” U.S. tour. The two bands will join forces to bring their spectacular and highly acclaimed live shows together later this year as they co-headline 17 cities across the country, starting on November 3 in Gary, Indiana and ending on December 2 in Wheeling, West Virginia. The “Kiss Of Death” tour will also feature special guests Avatar and New Years Day.
A special Blabbermouth.net presale will begin on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code “BBM2023” to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time.
“Kiss Of Death” tour dates co-headlined by Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment with Avatar and New Years Day (except where otherwise noted):
Nov. 03 – Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana Sat
Nov. 04 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live #
Nov. 05 – St Louis, MO @ Dome At America’s Center*
Nov. 05 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater#
Nov. 07 – Indianapolis, IN Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)
Nov. 08 – Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov. 09 – Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
Nov. 11- Green Bay, WI EPIC Events Center #
Nov. 12 – Detroit @ Ford Field *
Nov. 14 – Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena
Nov. 16 – Estero, FL Hertz Arena
Nov. 17 – Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Nov. 18 – Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
Nov. 20 – Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 21 – Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Nov. 22 – Reading, PA Santander Arena
Nov. 24 – Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre
Nov. 25 – Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center
Nov. 28 – Washington, DC The Anthem
Nov. 30 – Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena
Dec. 01 – Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena
Dec. 02 – Wheeling, WV Wesbanco Arena
# IN THIS MOMENT only
* ICE NINE KILLS only supporting METALLICA