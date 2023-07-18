In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills Announces Fall 2023 Kiss Of Death Tour Dates

Home News James Reed July 18th, 2023 - 11:59 AM

Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment announce the “Kiss Of Death” U.S. tour. The two bands will join forces to bring their spectacular and highly acclaimed live shows together later this year as they co-headline 17 cities across the country, starting on November 3 in Gary, Indiana and ending on December 2 in Wheeling, West Virginia. The “Kiss Of Death” tour will also feature special guests Avatar and New Years Day.

A special Blabbermouth.net presale will begin on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code “BBM2023” to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

“Kiss Of Death” tour dates co-headlined by Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment with Avatar and New Years Day (except where otherwise noted):

Nov. 03 – Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana Sat

Nov. 04 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live #

Nov. 05 – St Louis, MO @ Dome At America’s Center*

Nov. 05 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater#

Nov. 07 – Indianapolis, IN Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)

Nov. 08 – Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 09 – Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 11- Green Bay, WI EPIC Events Center #

Nov. 12 – Detroit @ Ford Field *

Nov. 14 – Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena

Nov. 16 – Estero, FL Hertz Arena

Nov. 17 – Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Nov. 18 – Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Nov. 20 – Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 21 – Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Nov. 22 – Reading, PA Santander Arena

Nov. 24 – Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 25 – Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center

Nov. 28 – Washington, DC The Anthem

Nov. 30 – Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

Dec. 01 – Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena

Dec. 02 – Wheeling, WV Wesbanco Arena

# IN THIS MOMENT only

* ICE NINE KILLS only supporting METALLICA