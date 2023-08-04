Travis Scott and Live Nation Settle Lawsuit with Third Family Over Astroworld Tragedy

Home News Parker Beatty August 4th, 2023 - 8:05 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Photo Credit – Mauricio Alvarado

As reported by Pitchfork, three separate families have now settled their lawsuits against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and various other parties involved with the Astroworld tragedy. The family of John Hilgert, a 14-year-old boy who died of crowd crush at the disastrous 2021 festival, settled in court in February, joining the families of deceased concert attendees Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez while various other bereaved parties continue their legal battles.

Ten deaths, thousands of injuries, and now a year and a half of lawsuits marks the end result of Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in 2021, allegedly caused by poor management and negligent practices on behalf of the organizers and security companies involved. Thousands of affected attendees have since filed civil suits, altogether seeking millions in potential damages, with Scott’s attempts towards dismissing these suits beginning in December of 2021.

Back in June, Scott and various organizers were cleared of all criminal charges related to the tragedy by a Grand Jury, continuing Scott’s denial of responsibility. A little over a week ago, the Houston Police Department released a full report of the tragedy to the public, which includes 1,266 pages of reports and interviews with those involved.