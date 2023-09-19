mxdwn Premiere: Oh Land Shares Anthemic New Single “I’d Rather Sing”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 19th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Danish singer-songwriter Oh Land has returned to share her latest single “I’d Rather Sing” from her forthcoming record Loop Soup. The anthemic new track follows the prior arrivals of “My Freak” and “Bucket List.” “I’d Rather Sing” opens with a pulsating beat before Oh Land’s serene vocals and relatable lyricism usher in an entirely climactic, undoubtedly delightful listening experience.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Oh Land’s Nanna Øland Fabricius offered, “Sometimes I’ve felt like everyone else had read the same book of rules that I’d somehow missed out on. Like life is a string of pearls you have to find in a specific order and collect them all in order to be successful and happy. I really wanna find my own authentic feeling of happiness.”

Fabricus added, “For me, singing wasn’t a choice, it was just something I did more and more and paid attention to because it made me happy. It’s really important not to complicate something that really is simple. If it brings you joy, do it! I feel stressed out on the behalf of young people who need to make big educational choices very early and sometimes don’t get the time it takes to figure out what they’re naturally driven towards doing.”