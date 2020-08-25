Tricky Releases Cinematic Video for “I’m in the Doorway” Featuring the Sweet Vocals of Oh Land

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 25th, 2020 - 6:55 PM

Trip Hop musician Tricky has released a new single, “I’m in the Doorway,” featuring pop singer Oh Land. The accompanying music video shows a blindfolded woman driving a red car down an empty road. Directed by Mateusz Miszczyński and produced by Poland-based production company, Warsaw Witches Association, the video definitely has a cinematic feel, building up until it finishes with a bang.

The track presents a bubbly synth bass under Oh Land’s breezy melodies and a variation of Tricky’s laid-back drums. The lyrics also point towards an unknown destination with the repetition of the track’s title and the words “Into something sort of” being the refrain. Tricky called it the closest he’d got to making pop music.

Tricky is still one of the most popular Trip Hop artists, and unlike Massive Attack and Portishead, has been more or less consistently releasing music since his debut Maxinquaye from 1995. Including the couple albums he released under the names Nearly God and Skilled Mechanics, he’s released fifteen studio albums. The last one was released in 2017, called Ununiform, but he also released an EP called 20,20 in March this year.

“I’m in the Doorway” is the third single from his upcoming album, Fall to Pieces, which is slated for a September release via his False Idols record label. The first single, “Fall Please,” features a different pop singer, Marta, and similarly to “I’m in the Doorway,” sounds like Tricky’s version of pop music. The second single, “Thinking Of,” also features Marta in a style that’s halfway between trip hop and the pop sound from the other two songs.

Oh Land has also continued putting out music since her 2008 debut and popular 2011 self-titled album. She released Family Tree last year, her most contemplative album to date and has moved into chamber pop territory during her last few releases from her more electronic origins.

All of Fall to Pieces was recorded in late 2019, and asides from the more radio-friendly sound, is notable for the brief track lengths and somewhat dark subject matter. Not just sticking to making music, Tricky also put out an autobiography this year called Hell Is Round The Corner to positive acclaim. To keep the momentum going, he’ll be going on a European tour in support of Fall to Pieces early next year.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz