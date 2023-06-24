Oh Land Shares New Single “My Freak” From Upcoming LP ‘Loop Soup’

Home News Simon Li June 24th, 2023 - 9:34 PM

The Danish American songwriter, dancer artist Oh Land has just released her latest song “My Freak” from her upcoming EP “Loop Soup.” Below is the official video for “My Freak.”



The song features a harmonious and beautiful vocal, backed up with a distant chorus. The song is easy to move along with the low guitar notes and drums, together with some added notes of electric guitar and synthesized sound notes in the distant to add more flavor to it.

The song is said to be an ode to love by encouraging lovers to embrace each other as they are with all their oddities and imperfections. Oh Land says that the song is “questioning the definition of ‘normal,’” and that “With all the people I love in my life, what I love about them the most is in their deviations from normal. The quirks and edges.” She added that the song “is a love song about finding my own logic and natural love with someone. That deep connection that only you understand.”