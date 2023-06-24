Oh Land Shares New Single “My Freak” From Upcoming LP ‘Loop Soup’

The Danish American songwriter, dancer artist Oh Land has just released her latest song “My Freak” from her upcoming EP “Loop Soup.” Below is the official video for “My Freak.”
The song features a harmonious and beautiful vocal, backed up with a distant chorus. The song is easy to move along with the low guitar notes and drums, together with some added notes of electric guitar and synthesized sound notes in the distant to add more flavor to it.
The song is said to be an ode to love by encouraging lovers to embrace each other as they are with all their oddities and imperfections. Oh Land says that the song is “questioning the definition of ‘normal,’” and that “With all the people I love in my life, what I love about them the most is in their deviations from normal. The quirks and edges.” She added that the song “is a love song about finding my own logic and natural love with someone. That deep connection that only you understand.”
The song is from her upcoming album “Loop Soup,” set to be released September the 29th. It was said to be an unconventional album, marking a departure from traditional song structures and sound design. When asked about the upcoming album, Oh Land points to inspiration taken from the 1960s’ and 1970s’ sci-fi movies, which eventually ties back to the grand theme of humanity’s struggle. She explained that “A lot of these songs are targeting issues in society and the struggle of finding my space within it. Conflicts in myself made into songs. The older I get the more I question the structure of the world that I’m living in.” She further called this upcoming album “a pathfinder or an emotional compass of my own space venture. Weaving in and out of memories, future dreams and having to deal with the present.”