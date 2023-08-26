Oh Land Shares Fun New Single “Bucket List”

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 26th, 2023 - 5:39 PM

Danish sensation Oh Land shared her new single “Bucket List.” This track will be in her upcoming album Loop Soup which will be released on September 29 on her own imprint Tusk or Tooth.

This song was produced by Vasco and it is a catchy electro pop with tight beats, seductive guitars, and shimmering synths. Her experimental sound introduces her to a global audience and she expresses the meaning of her song in her own words as such: “This song is a bucket list of things I want my love to do, in case I die first. I hate the fact that we are all going to die one day, and I’d much prefer a romantic simultaneous spooning sleep-in with my man when we are both 100. But in case I’ll go first, here’s what he needs to do for me.”

Oh Land (aka Nanna) also expresses “A lot of these songs are targeting issues in society and the struggle of finding my space within it.” Her life performance is recognized as engaging energy with combining her music with extraordinary stage designs and remarkable choreography. Oh Land has also worked as a songwriter with artists like Sia, John Legend, and Pharrell Williams.

If you are looking for good music with which to update your playlist, Oh Land is what you were looking for! This Danish singer has been opening a great path within the musical world and that is because her sound is really special and addictive. Her music is characterized by being somewhat alternative pop, with a few dark songs, but also with a dose of optimistic themes and full of energy with ballads that are a delight to the ears.

