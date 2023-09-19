Devendra Banhart Shares Mesmerizing New Single & Video “Fireflies”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Artist Devendra Banhart has released “Fireflies,” which is the newest track taken from his upcoming album Flying Wig out on September 22 by Mexican Summer.

The accompanying visualizer features Anthony Ivancich and Julia Crockett, who are two stepping through Los Angeles’s Club Bahia as Banhart and Mel Shimkavitz look on.

Speaking about the track, Banhart states: “This is a song of regret …. With a bit of acceptance of the temporal nature of all phenomena thrown in there….. I wanted to write something about Paradox, the space where two contradicting views can exist and both be true.”

Flying Wig was recorded in Topanga Canyon, Southern California with acclaimed Welsh musician Cate Le Bon as producer, is a landscape of recurrent dualities; a can of paradoxes, a box of worms. What goes up, must come down, eventually. “It’s about transmuting despair into gratitude, wounds into forgiveness, grief into praises.” said Banhart.

The album’s contributing circle was kept small and familiar with its personnel drawn from both artists’s tried, tested and trusted list of collaborators. Nicole Lawrence on pedal steel and guitar, Todd Dahlhoff on bass, Greg Rogove on drums, Euan Hinshelwood on saxophone and Le Bon playing a panoply of additional parts on synths, guitar, percussion, bass, piano. The record’s finishing touches also came courtesy of Le Bon stalwarts, with mixing and engineering by Samur Khouja and mastering by Heba Kadry.