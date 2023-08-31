Devendra Banhart Shares Bubbly New Single “Nun”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 31st, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Artist Devendra Banhart has released “Nun,” which is the third song from his upcoming album Flying Wig out on September 22 by Mexican Summer. The song led by buoyant keyboards and a delicate whispered vocal finds Banhart grooving in the loop of “Running, Running, Running.”

In the press release Banhart shares his thoughts about the latest track.

“Nun’ was written in a Nunnery in Northern Nepal … it’s a simple metaphor: we can run to something, run for something, run out of something …..an archetype with plenty of elasticity.”

Banhart has established himself as a lauded visual artist in tandem with his work in music, has been crafting intricate and captivating albums since 2002.

Flying Wig was recorded in Southern California with acclaimed Welsh musician Cate Le Bon as producer. The album is a landscape of recurrent dualities, which is a can of paradoxes and a box of worms.

Stepping outside of himself to examine the unspeakable, Banhart is suddenly freer than a bird. The artist is as free as a wig that transcends the body, transcends the head and makes for the clouds.

