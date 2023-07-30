Devendra Banhart Shares Intimate New Song “Sirens”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool July 30th, 2023 - 11:19 AM

Devendra Banhart recently released a new song titled “Sirens”, the second song taken from Banhart’s upcoming album Flying Wig.

The song begins with a soft melodic synth that sets a slow sad tone for the rest of the song. When the first lyrics come in “It’s getting harder to sing// impossible things” you can hear the dread and pain in Banhart’s voice. The song is painful but in a way allows those who are having a difficult time to feel they aren’t alone even when it seems there’s no one to turn to. The song speaks of violence holding on tight in the chorus which seems to indicate self-harm or harming those around you.

But no one can share the meaning of the song better than the artist. Banhart states, “Sirens” is about the bewilderment that precedes longing, the space between “everything hurts” and “oh there’s a nail stuck in my back,” it’s like the relief mixed with fear that comes from finally finding the target.” … “Another theme that seems prevalent throughout the album is obstacles into antidotes.” … “Musically we wanted it to feel like dancing alone, weeping in a crowd, and somehow even relaxing into that melancholy, the sensual side of sorrow, the mournful side of joy.”

This is a very tense song that envelopes the listener in sadness and intense feeling. Intense but peaceful this song has an unspoken power over the listener and allows one to get lost in thought and emotion. Listen now below and experience this moving piece for yourself.