Twin Temple Share Old School Cartoon Inspired Video For “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy”

Tara Mobasher February 24th, 2022 - 6:50 PM

Twin Temple has shared a new music video for “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy,” one month after the duo unveiled the single. The old school animated music video featured satanic cartoon characters taking part in an orgy.

Twin Temple’s Alexandra said of the music video, “Come take a trip with us into the depraved pits of Hell and slake thine eyes on our most blasphemous Pentagrammatoon picture yet! Not for the faint of heart, this titillating picture has already been banned before its release. Don’t watch with your pastor looking over your shoulder. Warning – to watch this is to sin. Proceed with caution.”

Twin Temple is currently on tour, with a performance in Sugar Land, Texas tomorrow. They will conclude their tour May 18 in Budapest, Hungary. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

TWIN TEMPLE live:

With GHOST & VOLBEAT

2/21/2022 Chaifetz Arena – St Louis, MO

2/23/2022 Cable Dahmer Arena – East Independence

2/25/2022 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, TX

2/26/2022 Fair Park Coliseum – Dallas, TX United States

2/28/2022 Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX United States

3/01/2022 Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ United States

3/03/2022 Honda Center – Anaheim, CA



With GHOST + UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS

UK/Europe Dates

4/09/2022 Arena – Manchester, England

4/11/2022 The O2 – London, England

4/13/2022 Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland

4/15/2022 RWA Arena – Birmingham, England

4/17/2022 RTM Stage Ahoy – Rotterdam, Netherlands

4/18/2022 MACCOR ARENA – Paris, France

4/19/2022 Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

4/21/2022 Quarterback Immobillen Arena – Leipzig, Germany

4/22/2022 Festhalle -Frankfurt, Germany

4/24/2022 O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic

4/27/2022 Nokia Arena – Tampere, Finland

4/29/2022 Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

4/30/2022 Oslo Spektrum Arena – Oslo, Norway

5/01/2022 Malmo Arena – Malmo, Sweden

5/03/2022 Vorst Nationaal – Brussels, Belgium

5/05/2022 Mediolanum Forum – Milan, Italy

5/07/2022 Olympic Arena Badalona – Barcelona, Spain

5/08/2022 Vistalegre Arena – Madrid, Spain

5/11/2022 Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

5/13/2022 Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

5/15/2022 ZAG Arena – Hannover, Germany

5/16/2022 Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany

5/18/2022 Arena – Budapest, Hungary