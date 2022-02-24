mxdwn Music

Twin Temple Share Old School Cartoon Inspired Video For “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy”

February 24th, 2022 - 6:50 PM

Twin Temple has shared a new music video for “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy,” one month after the duo unveiled the single. The old school animated music video featured satanic cartoon characters taking part in an orgy.

Twin Temple’s Alexandra said of the music video, “Come take a trip with us into the depraved pits of Hell and slake thine eyes on our most blasphemous Pentagrammatoon picture yet! Not for the faint of heart, this titillating picture has already been banned before its release. Don’t watch with your pastor looking over your shoulder. Warning – to watch this is to sin. Proceed with caution.”

Twin Temple is currently on tour, with a performance in Sugar Land, Texas tomorrow. They will conclude their tour May 18 in Budapest, Hungary. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

TWIN TEMPLE live:With GHOST VOLBEAT2/21/2022  Chaifetz Arena – St Louis, MO2/23/2022  Cable Dahmer Arena – East Independence2/25/2022  Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, TX2/26/2022  Fair Park Coliseum – Dallas, TX United States 2/28/2022  Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX United States 3/01/2022  Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ United States3/03/2022  Honda Center – Anaheim, CAWith GHOST + UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATSUK/Europe Dates4/09/2022  Arena – Manchester, England4/11/2022  The O2 – London, England4/13/2022  Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland4/15/2022  RWA Arena – Birmingham, England4/17/2022  RTM Stage Ahoy – Rotterdam, Netherlands4/18/2022  MACCOR ARENA – Paris, France4/19/2022  Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany4/21/2022  Quarterback Immobillen Arena – Leipzig, Germany4/22/2022  Festhalle -Frankfurt, Germany4/24/2022  O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic4/27/2022  Nokia Arena – Tampere, Finland4/29/2022  Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden4/30/2022  Oslo Spektrum Arena – Oslo, Norway5/01/2022  Malmo Arena – Malmo, Sweden5/03/2022  Vorst Nationaal – Brussels, Belgium5/05/2022  Mediolanum Forum – Milan, Italy5/07/2022  Olympic Arena Badalona – Barcelona, Spain5/08/2022  Vistalegre Arena – Madrid, Spain5/11/2022  Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria5/13/2022  Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland 5/15/2022  ZAG Arena – Hannover, Germany5/16/2022  Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany5/18/2022  Arena – Budapest, Hungary

