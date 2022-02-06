Myrkur Performs Live With Copenhagen Philharmonic, Teases Unreleased Song

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 6th, 2022 - 4:02 PM

Danish black metal band Myrkur (led by Amaelie Bruun) performed with Copenhagen Philharmonic at a concert earlier this week and teased an unreleased song along with other clips of the performance.

As a result of Brunn’s claim that she is heavily influenced by classical composers, the artist stated that she wanted to turn Mareridt (Danish for “Nightmare”), Myrkur’s second studio album, into a symphony. In October 2021, Myrkur announced that the band would perform a “special nightmare concert” in February 2022 with the support of Copenhagen Philharmonic and a choir that would provide background vocals. Without a doubt, the performance sounded beautiful and dramatic.

On February 4, Myrkur posted a series of clips from their performance on their Instagram page, in which Brunn, dressed in an all-white flow dress with black makeup around her eyes, and the Danish symphony orchestra (also known as the Tivoli Symphony Orchestra) who was dressed in all black. In the caption, Myrkur writes, “I am still high from the concert with Copenhagen Philharmonic. We recorded the sound but we didn’t film it, so for those who couldn’t be there, here are a few clips from the audience. Can you spot the brand new unreleased song?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᛗYᚱᛕVᚱ (@myrkurmyrkur)

It’s not clear as to when or where the unreleased song will make an appearance, but fans are certainly excited about it and have already made guesses about whether it will be released on an album. Only time will tell!

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat