Harley Flanagan Says John Joseph Will No Longer Use Cro-Mags JM Name

Trisha Valdez October 7th, 2022 - 3:59 PM

Cro-Mags is a hardcore punk band that was formed in the early 80s. The founder of the band, Harley Flanagan is in a current lawsuit against his former bandmate John Joseph McGowan. The lawsuit seeks to stop McGowan from using Cro-Mags JM to promote his live shows. Flanagan states he is the founder of the band and wishes to now be the only one who can use the name.

Flanagan made a tweet about the settlement yesterday (October 6, 2022), “As you may have guessed CRO-MAGS ‘JM’ is no more… ‘Someone’ would like you to think this was a decision they made, but in fact it was the result of them breaching the terms of the settlement which permitted them to use that name. Now…. There can be only one. The charade and confusion is over, it is done. Thank you to all of those who helped make it so.”

McGowan has agreed to not use the CRO-MAGS named moving forward and can as agreed it can only be used by Flanagan. According to the New York Post, there was a 2019 settlement agreement that was allegedly violated by McGowan. He allegedly used the name “CRO-MAGS Jam” to promote a benefit concert, which caused confusion. Flanagan claimed that CRO-MAGS was his idea when he formed the band, to ensure it stays part of him he filed a lawsuit for alleged trademark infringement against McGowan.

Flanagan has been fighting to keep his trademark of the CRO-MAGS however in an interview McGowan claims that they started the band together despite the claims from Flanagan starting the band by himself. McGowan said, "Harley Flanagan has been a negative thorn in the side of this band forever."