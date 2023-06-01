In Now Deleted Instagram Post Cedric Bixler-Zavala Tells Danny Masterston to “Rot in Jail” After Rape Trial Conviction

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2023 - 3:08 PM

According to loudwire.com on May 31 the former That ’70s Show and The Ranch actor Danny Masterson was found guilty on two of the three counts of alleged rape against him in a Los Angeles retrial.

When learning about the outcome, The Mars Volta’s frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, had shared some heated words for Masterson when the verdict was revealed. For those who may not know, Bixler-Zavala’s wife, Chrissie Carnell-Zavala, is one of the women that Masterson had allegedly been accused of allegedly raping.

Back in 2017, Bixler-Zavala expressed his feelings about Masterson in a series of tweets in which he alleged a cover up by the Church of Scientology, by allegedly stating that his wife had pressed charges a year prior against the actor

Also the musician allegedly had been a pattern of alleged harassment against his family since his wife initially filed charges that included alleged phone and computer tapping, alleged private investigators looking into their history and alleged assorted tactics meant to intimidate them.

Last year, Bixler-Zavala testified against Masterson and according to Law And Crime, the singer was not allowed to detail the alleged specific acts against his wife due to a court order but was allowed to affirm the alleged stalking and harassment his family had endured since his wife initially filed charges against Masterson.

During the testimony, Bixler-Zavala revealed that his wife had allegedly been a member of the Church of Scientology while she was allegedly dating Masterson and later answered questions about the alleged discussion in which the singer learned from his wife the alleged accusation of alleged rape against Masterson.

With the Wednesday court ruling, Bixler-Zavala initially stated in a since-deleted Instagram post that he would be making a alleged list of “Danny’s helpers and rape apologists” in order to demonstrate why women do not report rape. “We fucking told you,” he added. “God bless the women that stood up to him and his shitty fucking family. Fuck Scientology. Rot in jail Danny.”

The singer then credited his wife, whom he called a “true fucking warrior,” and noted in the caption, “May peace reign over my family. To everyone who spoke up and helped, thank you. To DA Mueller, and Ariel Anson and Detective Vargas… God bless you.”

“In case you’ve sleeping under a fucking rock placed there by scientology. My wife and the survivors did the unthinkable. Go ahead and send her love. She needs it.”

The sentencing for Masterson has not been set and the actorcould face 30 years to life in prison for his actions. An August, 4 date has been set for Masterson’s return to court.

