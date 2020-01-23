Cedric Bixler-Zavala Claims Scientologists Poisoned and Killed Another One of His Dogs

Home News Aaron Grech January 23rd, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Cedric Bixler-Zavala, the frontman behind At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta, has made another allegation on social media claiming that the Church of Scientology has poisoned and killed one of his dogs.

Zavala first posted an image of raw meat which looked like it had been chewed by the animal first, where he stated that he needed to take the dog to the vet and stated “This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect.” The performer later followed up these posts with an unfortunate update regarding his dog, and a screenshot of his notes app, where he levied more criticisms against the church.

“We had to put her down today. This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat. This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists,” Zavala wrote on Instagram. “This only makes us stronger. My boys named her biscuit. They still don’t understand what’s happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully.”

Zavala has been a vocal critic of the church for years, and a particular critic against actor Danny Masterson, who was accused of raping Zavala’s wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler. Last year Zavala alleged that members of the church had vandalized his property, and allegedly had poisoned his previous dog due to his criticism of the organization.

He also called out the prominent independent singer-songwriter Beck for his alleged role in the Church of Scientology, and levied allegations that he had supported Masterson. Beck has recently denied his involvement within the church.