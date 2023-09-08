Metric Debut Dynamic New Single “Who Would You Be For Me”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2023 - 8:47 PM

Canadian indie rock band Metric has returned with the debut of their brand new single “Who Would You Be For Me.” The track follows previously released singles “Nothing Is Perfect” and “Just The Once” from the group’s forthcoming album Formentera II which is scheduled to arrive on October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, lead singer Emily Haines offered, “‘Who Would You Be For Me’ is a throwback lullaby set in NYC in 2002. All the action takes place in Tompkins Square Park, in a subway car, and at the café on St. Marks Place where I worked as a waitress when we were getting our start. Automatic behaviors and patterns are often fairly easy to flag in others, but can be a riddle to spot in yourself. In life and in love, all the emphasis in your mind can default to being what someone else wants until it dawns on you to consider your own desire. I could be the girl for you, but who would you be for me?”

In August, Metric was included on the lineup for the In Between Days Festival alongside Modest Mouse, Lord Huron, Trampled By Turtles, Sunny Day Real Estate, Cautious Clay and more. The band also supported Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on their U.S. tour dates this summer. Metric is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Old World Underground, Where Are You Now? with a series of intimate shows.