Metric Announce New Album ‘Formentera II’ and Share New Track “Just The Once”

Parker Beatty July 7th, 2023 - 6:36 PM

Fans of Canadian rock band Metric are eating well—exactly one year after the release of the band’s 2022 album Formentera, the band has announced it’s sequel, Formentera II, set for release on October 13. Accompanying this announcement is the release of the album’s first single, titled “Just The Once.”

Filled with groovy drums and glittering strings, “Just The Once” continues the indie rock/disco mix that Metric developed with first Formentera, perfect for a night at the club or blasted out of the stereo of a car. The lyrics, however, paint a more melancholic portrait, filled with regret for an embrace and yearning for bygone days.

“The only way I can describe ‘Just The Once’ is to call it ‘regret disco’,” says Emily Haines, Metric’s lead singer. “It’s a song for when you need to dance yourself clean. Beneath the sparkling surface, there’s a lyrical exploration of a simple word with many meanings. Once is a word that plays a game of opposites. Once can mean once-upon-a-time and refer to a moment in the past, or it can mean someday, once something happens. And as for doing something only once versus doing something once in a while, well, I think we all know how vast the difference is between the two.”

Metric are currently on tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for the United States leg of their tour, concluding on July 15 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Metric was also in the news last year for their song “False Dichotomy,” which was recorded in a converted church alongside the album it came from. Whether that church was used for Formentera II is yet to be determined.

Listen to “Just The Once” by Metric below.