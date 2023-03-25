Noel Gallagher Shares Melancholy New Song “Dead To The World”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 25th, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Rock band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released a new single, “Dead To The World.” The song is to be featured on the bands upcoming fourth studio album, Council Skies, set to be released on Friday, June 2 via Sour Mash Records. Check out the new song below.

The melancholy single follows fan excitement as mysterious orchestral clips filmed by Gallagher himself at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London emerged on social media at the beginning of the year. Gallagher says the latest single is his favorite off the upcoming album. “It has this film noir vibe. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music,” shared the singer. The song boast strings arranged by long-time High Flying Birds collaborator Rosie Danvers.

Council Skies will be available on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus 7”, LP picture disc plus various digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version. The band will also embark on a North American and European tour this summer, with support from Metric in the US. Find tickets and more information here.

Council Skies track listing is as follows:

Disc 1:

I’m Not Giving Up Tonight

Pretty Boy

Dead To The World

Open The Door, See What You Find

Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone

Easy Now

Council Skies

There She Blows!

Love Is A Rich Man

Think Of A Number

Disc 2:

Don’t Stop…

We’re Gonna Get There In The End

Mind Games

Pretty Boy (Instrumental)

Dead To The World (Instrumental)

Council Skies (Instrumental)

Think Of A Number (Instrumental)

I’m Not Giving Up Tonight (David Holmes Remix)

Think Of A Number (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12” Remix)

Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix)

Council Skies (The Reflex Revision)

Flying On The Ground (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Live Forever (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tour dates are as follows:

6/2 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre*

6/3 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

6/6 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion*

6/7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre*

6/10 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

6/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

6/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*

6/15 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver*

6/17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

6/18 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

6/21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

6/22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

6/24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

6/25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater*

6/27– Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

6/28 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field*

6/29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

7/1– Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

7/3 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage

7/6 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

7/8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

7/10 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage*

7/13 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

7/14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*

7/15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

7/21 – Buckinghamshire, Pennfest (Headlining)

7/23 – Nottingham, Wollaton Park Splendour Festival (Headlining)

7/28 – London, Crystal Palace Bowl

7/30 – Brighton, On The Beach (Headlining)

8/5 – Saffron Waldon, Essex Audley End

8/19 – Monmouthshire, Caldicot Castle

8/20 – Sedgefield, Co Durham Hardwick Festival

8/ 24 – Somerset, Taunton Vivary Park

8/ 26 – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

8/ 27 – Dublin, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

9/ 1 – Sheffield, Rock N Roll Circus, Don Valley Bowl (Headlining)

Stream “Dead To The World” here.