Bruce Springsteen Postpones All September Shows Following Peptic Ulcer Diagnosis

September 7th, 2023

According to nme.com, artist Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced they are postponing all of their September shows while Springsteen is being treated for a Peptic Ulcer.

Earlier today the musician went on social media to break the news to his fans.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

“Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s (September 8) show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.”

The statement goes on to reveal that Springsteen is being treated for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease” and that “the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Springsteen adds: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of your the intestine. In severe cases, it could lead to a disease that could lead to internal bleeding, a hole in the stomach wall, obstruction and even gastric cancer.