The Armed Shares Colorful New Song & Video “Everything’s Glitter”

Hardcore punk band The Armed have dropped a new single and video for “Everything’s Glitter” from their upcoming album Perfect Saviors, which will available on August 25.

As a whole, “Everything’s Glitter” is a killer song which has face smacking instrumentation filling the air with a solid kick of punk and rock music while the vocal performance serenades the ears with strong vocal tones. The music video is lovey by how the colors blends in with the musical havoc the band is creating.

In the following statement vocalist Tony Wolski shares his thoughts about The Armed‘s latest song.

“This track uses Bowie’s famed first US appearance in 1971 for a 3-week press tour as a framing device to consider the razor’s edge between icon and clown. It’s funny how any genius must ultimately be willing to look like a complete fool. Perhaps fittingly, it’s also the closest thing we’ve made to an arena rock song.”

The announcement of Perfect Saviors created a press frenzy with coverage across the board from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Revolver, Stereogum, Guardian, NME and so much more,

The album concludes a trilogy of albums examining and dissecting what constitutes “pop culture” in a world of limitless information and access. Using “pop music” loosely as a format in which to express these ideas, each album used composition and presentation as a way to challenge these questions further.