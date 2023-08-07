The Armed Shares Groovy New Single “Liar 2” With Video

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Punk band The Armed have dropped a new single and video for “Liar 2” from their upcoming album Perfect Saviors, which will be available on August 25.

Musically, “Liar 2” is great because of how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a catchy pop vibe while the vocal performances serenades the ears bittersweet harmony. As for the music video, each scene features Dan Greene dancing to the music while people watch him in public. “Liar 2” just shows how creative The Armed are as a band.

In the press release vocalist Tony Wolski shares his thoughts about the band’s upcoming album.

“We tend to be drawn to juxtaposition and trying to make disparate things fit in new ways to discover some novel aesthetic resonance or emotional response. Some push and pull. This is a dancey, happy track about being in the deepest pits of despair and giving way to lies and delusion as your only means of survival. It is a chocolate cake full of broken glass—the sonics of the track itself, seemingly in denial of the lyrical content.”

Perfect Saviors concludes a trilogy of albums examining and dissecting what constitutes “pop culture” in a world of limitless information and access.

The album is the ultimate product of this evolution because it uses one of the world’s most well known mixing engineers to create a beautiful album fully immersed in the language and world of pop through the inherently unique, extreme and perverse lens The Armed communicate their art.