Rancid Delivers Warning to Us in Video for New Single “Devil in Disguise”

Punk rock band Rancid has released the music video for their new single “Devil In Disguise”. The single is from their upcoming album “Tomorrow Never Comes“. The new music video in which the band records a live session is bursting with wildly contagious energy. The “Devil in Disguise” video is fun and hard-hitting in true Rancid fashion and it’s evident from just one look that the band is genuinely having a great time making great music together.

Rancid was formed in 1991 in Berkeley, California, and remains an important and influential band in the punk rock scene. Some of Rancid’s most popular songs include “Time Bomb”, “Ruby Soho”, “Fall Back Down”, and “Salvation”. The band has released several successful albums over the years, including their self-titled debut album in 1993, “And Out Come the Wolves” in 1995, and “Life Won’t Wait” in 1998. Their 10th album ‘TOMORROW NEVER COMES’ will be released on JUNE 2nd.

Check out the video for “Devil In Disguise” below.