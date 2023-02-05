ANTI-FLAG Release Music Video for “Shallow Graves” Featuring Tré Burt

Home News Hannah Boyle February 5th, 2023 - 1:48 AM

Anti-Flag recently released a new music video. The new music video focuses on the new song “Shallow Graves” featuring Tré Burt. The song and music video are available down below.

The music video has an interesting start. The eclectic imagery on the screen is accompanied by sole piano notes, which certainly capture the audience’s attention. The video starts off somewhat political with a man in a blue star suit kneeling over a cross under a US quarter. The video then continues to hold the audience’s attention with a priest leading the audience in prayer. The video contains enough blue filters in the first 15 seconds to put Catherine Hardwick to shame. The bleakness of the music video, as well as the absurdity, does not end there. The next logical step in the music video’s plot is to have a little girl knocking down a pinata in a cage next to dead men. This is followed by a man in a suit messily eating Chinese food. It is easy to see from there where the video intends on going. The strange music video does a decent job of covering up how incredibly boring the music behind it is, The band was smart in using strange and outrageous, and even obvious imagery to distract the audience from the fact that this was supposed to be a music video, The whole video was a little on the nose with the political points they wanted to make, but then again they named the song “Shallow grave” so clearly subtly wasn’t a strong suit.

Listen to the song here and judge the video for yourself:



Photo Credit: Pamela Lin