The Joy Formidable Get Their Guitars Wet in New Music Video for “Sevier”

This Friday, The Joy Formidable release their new album Into the Blue. As a preview before their album comes out The Joy Formidable release a song from Into The Blue called “Sevier.” They will also be going on tour in November and finish in December (a few days before Christmas). Tickets are now on sale (ticket info for NYC show is below).

As she appears from beneath the river Bryan is already her guitar which as can be seen is completely wet like herself. This river is something that Bryan is very familiar with and the vibe that sounds like it comes from the ’90s is another thing viewers can look forward to listening to. Including the grungy rock, the song comes of kind of psychedelic.

Ritzy Bryan, lead vocalist and guitarist of The Joy Formidable, comments via brooklynvegan why “Sevier” was written: “The river Sevier runs 385 miles through Utah – close to where I live. It’s a metaphor for love & it’s journey. Are you staying in it, following it through all the seasons, cutting through mountains and canyons through all the hardships, or cutting (severing) loose? We loved the idea of water being a main element in the performance video; the churn of the waves against the calm of still water.”

The Joy Formidable Tour Dates:

11.23.2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11.26.2021 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

11.27.2021 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11.29.2021 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11.30.2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

12.02.2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

12.04.2021 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

12.05.2021 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

12.07.2021 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

12.09.2021 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12.10.2021 – Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Hall

12.11.2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

12.12.2021 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

12.13.2021 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

12.14.2021 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12.16.2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12.17.2021 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

12.18.2021 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat