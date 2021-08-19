The Joy Formidable Get Their Guitars Wet in New Music Video for “Sevier”

This Friday, The Joy Formidable release their new album Into the Blue. As a preview before their album comes out The Joy Formidable release a song from Into The Blue called “Sevier.” They will also be going on tour in November and finish in December (a few days before Christmas). Tickets are now on sale (ticket info for NYC show is below).
As she appears from beneath the river Bryan is already her guitar which as can be seen is completely wet like herself. This river is something that Bryan is very familiar with and the vibe that sounds like it comes from the ’90s is another thing viewers can look forward to listening to. Including the grungy rock, the song comes of kind of psychedelic.
Ritzy Bryan, lead vocalist and guitarist of The Joy Formidable, comments via brooklynvegan why “Sevier” was written: “The river Sevier runs 385 miles through Utah – close to where I live. It’s a metaphor for love & it’s journey. Are you staying in it, following it through all the seasons, cutting through mountains and canyons through all the hardships, or cutting (severing) loose? We loved the idea of water being a main element in the performance video; the churn of the waves against the calm of still water.”
The Joy Formidable Tour Dates:
11.23.2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11.26.2021 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
11.27.2021 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11.29.2021 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11.30.2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
12.02.2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
12.04.2021 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
12.05.2021 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
12.07.2021 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
12.09.2021 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12.10.2021 – Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Hall
12.11.2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
12.12.2021 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
12.13.2021 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
12.14.2021 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12.16.2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
12.17.2021 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
12.18.2021 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat