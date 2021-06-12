The Joy Formidable Releases Swirling New Song “Chimes”

Home News Kaido Strange June 12th, 2021 - 12:26 PM

Welsh indie band The Joy Formidable has released another single from their yet to arrive album Into The Blue. The song, entitled “Chimes” is available to stream today (June 11, 2021) on all streaming services. The album is to be released on August 20, 2021 and will feature 11 tracks.

Immediately this is a great rock song. This is the kind of song that makes anticipation for the release of the full album even tougher. This is the kind of song that putting it on repeat doesn’t get old and it’s perfect if you need to work out some inner frustration and just get that energy out. Singer Ritzy Bryan’s voice is outstanding, it’s perfect for the fast-pace guitars in the background.

Their previous release was “Back to Nothing” along with a the 11-track list of all the songs which will be available on their new album. Their first single was “Into the Blue.” You can also read the review for their AAARTH album.

Photo credit Raymond Flotat.