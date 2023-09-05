Mitski Announces Intimate Acoustic North American Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 1:08 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Artist Mitski has announced four intimate acoustic North American shows called Amateur Mistake. The artist will be performing her forthcoming album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, which will be out on September 15 by Dead Oceans.

Mexico City, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto join the previously announced UK and European Amateur Mistake events. The support acts for the upcoming tour includes Joaquina Mertz in Mexico City, Shana Cleveland in Los Angele and Mary Lattimore in New York and Toronto.

Mexico City tickets are on sale now. For Los Angeles, New York City and Toronto, fans are eligible to sign up for the lottery ticketing process beginning on September 5 at 12 p.m. ET, with sign ups ending on September 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Lottery invites will be going out on September 13. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on September 18. All tickets will be available at Mitski.com.

Amateur Mistake Tour Dates

9/11 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro de la Ciudad *

9/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at Ace Hotel ^

9/26 – New York, NY – Town Hall &

9/29 – Toronto, ON – Trinity Church &

10/7 – Edinburgh, UK – Queens Hall #

10/9 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall #

10/11 – London, UK – Union Chapel #

10/14 – Berlin, DE – Babylon #

10/16 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli / Vredenburg #

10/20 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon #

* w/ Joaquina Mertz

^ w/ Shana Cleveland

& w/ Mary Lattimore

# w/ Trust Fund