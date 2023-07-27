Mitski Announces New Album for September 2023 Release, Shares Solemn New Song And Explains Her New Contract Deal

Home News Anya Kennelly July 27th, 2023 - 8:05 PM

Mitski performs at day one of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 16, 2022.

According to Stereogum, Mitski recently shared a new single, “Bug Like An Angel” on July 26 and plans to release her upcoming album titled The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We this September 15. In the song “Bug Like An Angel” her hauntingly beautiful voice adds dimension to the already powerful lyrics and the music only adds to that effect. At times she uses a gospel chorus of voices to help emphasize certain phrases. “They break you right back” And “family” are lyrics that Mitski chose to emphasize by the chorus of voices which directs the listener to the main message of the song. Overall the melody remains stable until it breaks at the gospel choir sound. It has strong feelings of melancholy.

In 2019 Mitski announced that she would be taking a break and stepping away from music for a period of time, she even missed the opportunity to perform at the Oscars when nominated. She played at Primavera in 2022 as the festival was announced in 2019 but delayed because of Covid-19. Recently she is in a much happier place with her music and revealed in a mailing list to her fans that “There are a lot of things about working in the music industry, and about being in the public eye, that feels like it goes against my nature…Ultimately, I recognized that I really want to keep making music, and I’m willing to take the difficult stuff with the wonderful stuff — like any job, or relationship, or worthwhile thing in life. So I renegotiated my contract with my label, and decided to keep making records.”

photo credit: Nicole Ditt