Mitski Shares Two Elegant New Singles “Heaven” & “Star”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 24th, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to thefader.com, artist Mitski has shared two singles from her upcoming album The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We. Together, “Star” and “Heaven” are a pair of celestial twins that expanding from a modest beginning to higher peaks.

For example, “Star” takes a fairly stock metaphor called “Love is like a star” and guides it to its tragic and inevitable conclusion over a never ending organ drone. Also the lovely vocals and instrumentation on “Star” contributes to the magic that can be felt on the theme of both compositions.

Whereas “Heaven” is a country ballad that fills the air with wonderful sound before being taken away by a beautiful orchestral breakdown, trilling flute playing and other magical instrumentation.

Also Mitski has announced the Amateur Mistake Tour, which is a brief run of intimate and acoustic performances across the U.K. and the rest of Europe this October.

Amateur Mistake Tour Dates

October 10 – Edinburgh, UK – Queens Hall

October 9 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

October 11 – London, UK – Union Chapel

October 14 – Berlin, DE – Babylon

October 16 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoliredenburg

October 20 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt