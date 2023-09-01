No Injuries Reported As Car Crashes Into Obituary’s Tour Bus In Glasgow

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2023 - 4:38 PM

According to Blabbermouth, a car crashed into death metal band Obituary’s tour bus at The Garage in Glasgow on the night of August 31. Thankfully no injuries were reported and the show still took place as scheduled. A merchandise employee was inside the bus bay retrieving t-shirts when the collision took place. In a stroke of luck, however, he escaped and avoided injury.

A social media post on the band’s official Facebook explains, “Car crashed into our Bus last night at The Garage in Glasgow…our merch guy was inside the bay getting t-shirts and narrowly escaped… thankfully nobody was injured! Our bus driver along with some local helping hands worked thru the night to repair it enough to make it to Newcastle for tonight’s gig at University Students Union with Pest Control because THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!”

In the same post, the band thanked concertgoers and fans for their support, noting that they played a successfully sold out show. They shared a photo of the damage the other car made to the tour bus when it crashed.