Death Metal Icons Obituary Drop Cinematic Lyric Video For “My Will To Live”

Today Florida death metal band Obituary have announced they will return with a new album called Dying of Everything which will be out January 13 by Relapse Records. In light of the upcoming new album Obituary have shared their third single and lyric video for “My Will To Live.”

“ ‘My Will to Live’ was one of the last songs we wrote for this Album and it is the one we chose for the lyric video as it’s a classic Obituary style song with plenty of groove and a vicious vocal performance by JT and a damn good representation of “Dying of Everything” as a whole and will hopefully wet your taste buds and prepare your ear canal for what you can expect from these FloridaBoys and the new record!” said Obituary

Dying Of Everything is a time-honored tradition of early Obituary songs “Slowly We Rot” and “Cause of Death” while maintaining the studio sound the band has been creating in their own studio since 2007’s monstrous Xecutioner’s Return.

In the following statement vocalist John Tardy describes how much fun he and the band had while making “Dying of Everything.”

“I think it comes down to passion. I say this all the time, but if something’s not fun, I’m not gonna do it. And we’re having more fun than ever.”