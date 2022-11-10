Obituary Announces New Album Dying of Everything for January 2023 Release and Shares New Song “The Wrong Time”

Home News Karan Singh November 10th, 2022 - 1:32 PM

Florida Death Metal icons Obituary are back with a major announcement. The group’s highly anticipated new record, Dying of Everything, is ready and all set to drop on January 13, 2023. In the meantime, they have released a new single to pacify fans for the next two months. Listen to “The Wrong Time” below:

About the above track, the band released the following statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to FINALLY get this new album out and into the hands of the fans! We chose “The Wrong Time” for the first single as it is a true depiction of the sound, style and feel we went for in the studio and is a great taste of what you can expect from Dying of Everything.”

“I think it comes down to passion,” vocalist John Tardy said regarding the band’s decade-spanning success. “I say this all the time, but if something’s not fun, I’m not gonna do it. And we’re having more fun than ever.”

The band kept alive their tradition of recording their music in their studio, which they have done since 2007’s Executioner’s Return. Late Polish painter Mariusz Lewandowski is credited with the artwork, though he tragically passed away earlier this year at the age of 62. His pieces have recently become a staple of the extreme metal scene, with his work being featured on albums by Bell Witch, Mizmor, Atramentus and more. (Consequence)

Dying of Everything tracklist: