Wolves In The Throne Room Unveils Cinematic New Music Video For “Twin Mouthed Spring”

August 31st, 2023

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

American black metal band Wolves In The Throne Room have shared the official “Twin Mouthed Spring” video one month before the release of the album Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge on September 29.

“Twin Mouthed Spring” features vocals and acoustic guitar performed by founding Wolves In The Throne Room drummer Cedar Serpent who has recently returned to the live stage after a years long hiatus from performing live.

Regarding the song, Serpent states:“This song travels to a deep wellspring of passion and creativity. Themes from Celtic Mythology are pulled apart and remade.”

As a whole, “Twin Mouthed Spring” is a great ditty by how the face smacking instrumentation fills the air with vein jolting sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful vocal tones. As for the music video, each scene tells viewers a story about how evil is thriving in our world while the band performs the song in the creepy woods.

In the press release Wolves In The Throne Room further explain the meaning behind their latest composition.

“Wandering away from the lush meadow, the spirit ventures into the mirrored depths of the underworld, drawn to an encounter with the master of the dark throne. The spell of lunar madness is broken and the stone of truth, aglow with radiant energy, crackles with newborn power.”

Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge EP features four new tracks spanning the scope of the band’s cinematic black metal and dark acoustic folk, as well as two atmospheric industrial tracks that take Wolves In The Throne Room into darker sonic territories.