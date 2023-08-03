Wolves in the Throne Room Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

According to the press release, Wolves in the Throne Room have announced the dates for their fall 2023 tour. The band consists of their three members Nathan Weaver who is the lead vocalist, Aaron Weaver on the drums and Kody Keyworth with the guitar. Their Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge Tour plans on traveling all over North America from late September through the end of October. Tickets go on sale tomorrow August 4 at 10 am and will be available at WITTR.com. The tour will be accompanied by support from three other bands: Blackbird, Gaerea, and Hoaxed. This is amazing news to fans since the band had announced a 2022 winter tour, but then had to cancel the tour due to personal reasons. They released several songs and videos over the past couple of years including “Spirit of Lightening” and a video for “Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire).”
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat
Fall 2023 Tour Dates
09/29/23 St Louis, MO – Red Flag
09/30/23 Chicago, IL – Metro
10/01/23 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/03/23 Detroit, MI – El Club
10/04/23 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
10/05/23 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
10/06/23 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
10/07/23 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
10/08/23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch
10/10/23 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
10/11/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/12/23 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
10/13/23 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
10/14/23 Atlanta, GA – The Loft
10/15/23 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
10/17/23 Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/18/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
10/20/23 Albuquerque, NM – Sister
10/21/23 Tucson, AZ – Encore
10/23/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/24/23 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater