Wolves in the Throne Room Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Anya Kennelly August 3rd, 2023 - 9:17 PM

According to the press release, Wolves in the Throne Room have announced the dates for their fall 2023 tour. The band consists of their three members Nathan Weaver who is the lead vocalist, Aaron Weaver on the drums and Kody Keyworth with the guitar. Their Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge Tour plans on traveling all over North America from late September through the end of October. Tickets go on sale tomorrow August 4 at 10 am and will be available at WITTR.com. The tour will be accompanied by support from three other bands: Blackbird, Gaerea, and Hoaxed. This is amazing news to fans since the band had announced a 2022 winter tour, but then had to cancel the tour due to personal reasons. They released several songs and videos over the past couple of years including “Spirit of Lightening” and a video for “Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire).”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Fall 2023 Tour Dates

09/29/23 St Louis, MO – Red Flag

09/30/23 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/01/23 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/03/23 Detroit, MI – El Club

10/04/23 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

10/05/23 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

10/06/23 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

10/07/23 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

10/08/23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

10/10/23 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/11/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/12/23 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

10/13/23 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

10/14/23 Atlanta, GA – The Loft

10/15/23 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

10/17/23 Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/18/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/20/23 Albuquerque, NM – Sister

10/21/23 Tucson, AZ – Encore

10/23/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/24/23 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater