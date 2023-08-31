John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, YoshimiO & More Announce Debut Album Ritual/Habit/Ceremony For October 2023 Release, Share New Single “Memory Mirror Overfloweth”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 31st, 2023 - 1:22 PM

It has been announced that John Dwyer (synths,) Tom Dolas (synths,) Kyp Malone (synths,) Heather Lockie (strings,) Brad Caulins (sax,) Ciriza (vocals and lyrics,) Andres Renteria (hand drums) and Archis Carey (bassoon) have banded together to form a brand new power group with their debut LP Ritual/Habit/Ceremony out on October 13 by Castle Face.

In the following statement Dwyer provides more background information about the upcoming LP.

“An experiment in symphonic improvisation paired with synthesizer-scapes. Strings, reeds, synths & hand percussion all blend sweetly into an odd landscape indeed. The final touch was to bring aboard some singers I have loved over the years. I’m so pleased they were all willing to participate and I’m very tickled by the plane we navigate. Once YoshimiO agreed to be on board, I knew we were going to be OK.”

The artist adds: “Recorded & mixed at my home studio (Stu-Stu-Studio in Los Angeles) and remotely. This one was a slow burn to see the light of day. And here it is in its final crystal form. Celebrating the spaces between ritual, habit, & ceremony. And all the parallels between. The line is blurred.

This is occult adjacent strain of sound. At home in daly ritual, contemplation & meditation.”

Dwyer concludes with: “The singers are YoshimiO (Boredoms, OOIOO), Albert Wolski (EXEK), Gracie Jackson (GracieHorse), Ciriza (Artist Extraordinaire), Kyp Malone (Bent Arcana, TVOTR, Rain Machine, etc.), Brigid Dawson (Thee Oh Sees, The Mothers Network), AZITA (Scissor Girls, Bride of NONO.)”

To commemorate the LP’s announcement, the group have also shared the first single “Memory Mirror Overfloweth.” As a whole, the song is great by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with elegant sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with deep and sincere words. “Memory Mirror Overfloweth” shows how passionate and creative the group is with their music.

Memory Mirror Overfloweth Tracklist

What Do (ft. YoshimiO) Ruth’s Mouth (ft. Albert Wolski) For Those Who Didn’t Get Anything (ft. Gracie Jackson) Memory Mirror Floweth (ft. Gracie Jackson) Sound the Unknown (ft. Kyp Malone) Azazel (ft. Brigid Dawson) Debris In The Sky (ft. AZITA) Check For Trap [BONUS]

