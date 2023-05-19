Osees Announces New Album Intercepted Message For August 2023 Release; Releases New Video For Title Track

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 19th, 2023 - 3:49 PM

The rock band Osees have announced a release date for their newest album, Intercepted Message. The album is slated to release on August 18th according to In the Red. According to Pitchfork, alongside this announcement, the band has released a music video for the album’s title track, which can be viewed below.

The video is played in the format of a news broadcast. A man sits facing the camera in a suit, papers in hand, reciting the lyrics to the song as videos play next to him and behind him. The song’s lyrics appear to be about some sort of unattainable dream, with lyrics like “They offer something you can be / But if you ask it’s not for free, it’s not for free.” It also seems to imply a decaying dream: “something you once had.” Combined with images of flooding and forest fires in the video, the music creates a feeling of frustration with the system, all wrapped up in a groovy, synth-punk package.

Intercepted Message follows Osees’ previous 2022 studio album A Foul Form. Our review of A Foul Form can be read here. Osees will be performing at this year’s Gonerfest alongside Ibex, The Mummies, and other groups, and are currently on a tour of their own, which began in March and extends through October of this year.

The track list for Intercepted Message is as follows:

01 Stunner

02 Blank Chems

03 Intercepted Message

04 Die Laughing

05 Unusual & Cruel

06 The Fish Needs a Bike

07 Goon

08 Chaos Heart

09 Submerged Building

10 Sleazoid Psycho

11 Always at Night

12 Ladwp Hold