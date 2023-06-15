Osees Releases New Song “Goon” From Upcoming Album ‘Intercepted Message’

Home News Anya Kennelly June 15th, 2023 - 10:43 PM

The psych-punk band Osees has released a new song “Goon” from their new and upcoming album Intercepted Message. And according to Stereogum, they have also released a video to go with the new song which goes very well and is very entertaining, they have fun with the process and it truly shows.

This song is full of funky electronic sounds that accent the singers hypnotic vocals. The word Goon is the central focus and they seem to play around with its definition and how it can be applied. It almost seems to be an ode to Goons, and it truly encompasses the psych-punk feel in its sound. It is a perfect song to aggressively dance to at a concert. The chorus features a heavy guitar, and the electronic subsides for a moment. The chorus repeats, “A goon in the daytime, a goon in the night” perfectly encompasses this song, because of how it focuses on the multi-faceted word goon. The music only seems to add to these layers and makes the sound something unique and worthy of a concert mosh pit.

To catch them performing this year, attend Gonerfest this Fall and maybe get a chance to listen to this fun new song!